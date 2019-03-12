According to multiple reports, linebacker CJ Mosley is expected to sign with the New York Jets.

Former Ravens LB CJ Mosley intends to sign a 5-year, $85 million deal with the Jets, as @RapSheet said. Jets land Anthony Barr and Mosley. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Mosley will sign a five-year deal worth $85 million, while NFL.com's Ian Rapoport adds that $51 million of Mosley's salary is guaranteed, which will set a new benchmark high for guaranteed money at the linebacker position.

Mosley hit the open market after the Baltimore Ravens, who he spent the first five seasons of his career with, decided not to place the franchise tag on him.

The 26-year-old has been a starter from Day 1 with the Ravens and finished last year with 105 tackles in 15 games. It was the fourth year Mosley finished with more than 100 tackles. He fell eight tackles short in 2016 after missing two games.

Mosley has been named to the Pro Bowl the past three seasons and four of his five seasons in the NFL.

In 77 career games, the 2014 first-rounder has 597 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and nine interceptions.