The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to a three-year deal worth $36 million, according to multiple reports.

The #Browns are signing former #Vikings DT Sheldon Richardson to a 3-year, $36M deal, source said. A ton of capital on that D-line. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2019

Richardson spent last year with the Minnesota Vikings, finishing with 49 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 16 games. Prior to that Richardson spent a season with the Seattle Seahawks and four with the New York Jets, who drafted him 13th overall in 2013.

Named to the Pro Bowl in 2014, Richardson has 333 tackles and 23.5 sacks in 89 career regular season games with 87 starts.

The Browns will be Richardson's fourth team in four years.