9h ago
Report: Ex-Viking Richardson to sign with Browns
TSN.ca Staff
The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to a three-year deal worth $36 million, according to multiple reports.
Richardson spent last year with the Minnesota Vikings, finishing with 49 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 16 games. Prior to that Richardson spent a season with the Seattle Seahawks and four with the New York Jets, who drafted him 13th overall in 2013.
Named to the Pro Bowl in 2014, Richardson has 333 tackles and 23.5 sacks in 89 career regular season games with 87 starts.
The Browns will be Richardson's fourth team in four years.