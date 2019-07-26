Garafolo on why Elliott still doesn't have an extension with Cowboys

It appears Ezekiel Elliott's holdout at may have started.

My team sources tell me Ezekiel Elliott was not on site for the morning physical or conditioning run. I’m also told that while the #Cowboys can fine him it doesn’t necessarily mean they will. That’s at each team’s discretion. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 26, 2019

Jane Slater of NFL Network reported Elliott was not on site for the morning physical or conditioning run at Dallas Cowboys training camp Friday. Slater added that while the Cowboys can fine Elliott for missing time at training camp, it doesn't mean they will.

Elliott is looking for a new contract. The 24-year-old is in the fourth year of his rookie contract, which can turn into a five-year deal if the Cowboys pick up his option.

Elliott led the league in rushing last year with 1,434 yards and six touchdowns on 304 carries. The fourth overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft added another 567 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver.