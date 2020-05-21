Former Manchester United and Netherlands defender Jaap Stam will be named the new head coach of FC Cincinnati with an announcement coming as soon as later on Thursday, reports USA Today's Pat Brennan.

New: Club sources confirmed the hiring of Jaap Stam as #FCCincy’s next head coach. Expecting an official announcement later today. @ENQSports @Enquirer — Pat Brennan (@PBrennanENQ) May 21, 2020

Stam, 47, most recently managed Feyenoord, but left the club last fall after only 19 matches in charge.

A member of the Red Devils' 1999 treble-winning side, Stam won the Premier League title in all three seasons he spent at Old Trafford.

Capped 67 times by the Oranje, Stam also spent time at PSV Eindhoven, Lazio, Milan and Ajax.

Stam's managerial career has seen stints at Ajax's reserve team, as well as two-plus seasons as boss of Championship side Reading.

Stam will replace Ron Jans, who resigned in February in the midst of an investigation into his alleged use of a racial slur during a practice.