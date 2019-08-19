Franck Ribery is closing in on a move to Serie A.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports the former Bayern Munich great is in advanced talks with Fiorentina and is expected to make his decision in short order.

Fiorentina are in advanced talks for Franck Ribéry as a free agent. He’s going to decide about his future on next hours. 🇫🇷 #transfers #Fiorentina — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2019

Ribery, 36, is currently a free agent since the expiry of his contract with the German champions in the spring.

Capped 81 times by France, Ribery spent the last 12 seasons with Bayern with whom he won nine Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and the 2013 Champions League title. By the end of his Bayern tenure, Ribery had collected a club-record 24 trophies, made 425 appearances across all competitions and scored 125 times.

Prior to joining Bayern, Ribery spent time with hometown club Boulogne, Ligue 1 side Metz, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Marseiller.

Free to sign anywhere, Ribery has also been attached to Everton in recent days.