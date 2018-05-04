Derrick Johnson is signing with a division rival after 13 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

As first reported by NFL.com's Mike Silver, the Oakland Raiders have agreed to terms with Johnson on a one-year contract.

The Raiders have agreed to terms with former Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson @nflnetwork @AroundTheNFL — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) May 4, 2018

The Raiders had been in the market for an inside linebacker after failing to sign last year's middle linebacker, NaVorro Bowman, and new head coach Jon Gruden has shown a preference for signing veteran players this offseason.

Johnson, 35, finished last season with 48 tackles and seven pass defences in 15 starts. The 13-year veteran and 2011 All Pro has 938 tackles, 27.5 sacks, and 77 pass defences in his career.