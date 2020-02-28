Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will stay with CBS as their lead football colour analyst after agreeing to a deal that will pay him $17 million per season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Romo joined the American network shortly after he retired from the NFL. He quickly moved up the ranks of the network's analysts to the lead chair alongside play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz.

ESPN was reportedly set to offer Romo a record deal to become the lead analyst for Monday Night Football, in which he'd replace current analyst Booger McFarland.