Former Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins has a visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Haskins, who was released by Washington late in the regular season, has also visited with the Carolina Panthers.

The 15th overall selection of the 2019 NFL Draft, Haskins has appeared in 16 games with 13 starts for Washington. He has thrown for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.