Four more Baltimore Ravens’ players and one more staff member have tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN ‘s Adam Schefter.

Game Sunday still on for now, but chances of it being played are diminishing quickly. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2020

The Ravens were set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night, but the game was switched to Sunday afternoon because of the coronavirus issues with Baltimore.

According to Schefter, Ravens players were told today by their head coach John Harbaugh that, for everyone’s safety, they will not be allowed back in the training facility until Monday at the earliest.

The Ravens placed defensive end Jihad Ward on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Ward, who has been inactive for the past four games, becomes the eighth player, and third defensive lineman, to go on the reserve list this week. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Ravens had seven players who tested positive for COVID-19 or were identified as close contacts.

Members of the Ravens' coaching staff and support staff also have tested positive.

A source told ESPN that a strength and conditioning coach for the Ravens didn't report symptoms and didn't always wear a mask inside the facility. That coach was suspended by the team on Wednesday.

- With files from ESPN