Free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has lowered his asking price from $20 million per season, according to a report from ESPN's Dianna Russini.

"As we continue to watch the market for Clowney, I am told by several sources the asking price has been moved off that $20 million-plus number and it's closer to $17-$18 million," Russini reported. "This could spark more interest."

Russini added the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks are still interested.

