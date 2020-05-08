Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who has remained unsigned since the beginning of NFL free agency in March, is expected to be out until late August/early September after undergoing neck surgery in April, per SiriusXM's Adam Caplan.

For those wondering why veteran QB Joe Flacco hasn't signed with a team yet, it's because he recently had neck surgery (in early April).



My understanding on his recovery is that he's expected to be ready to play by late August/early September. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) May 7, 2020

Flacco, 35, became a free agent after being released by the Denver Broncos with a failed physical designation shortly ahead of the start of free agency. The veteran of 12 seasons was acquired by Denver in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of last season. He played in just eight games for the Broncos due to his neck injury.

The former first-round pick spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Ravens. He has thrown for 40,067 yards with 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions in his career.