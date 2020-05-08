1h ago
Report: Flacco out until at least August after neck surgery
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who has remained unsigned since the beginning of NFL free agency in March, is expected to be out until late August/early September after undergoing neck surgery in April, per SiriusXM's Adam Caplan.
TSN.ca Staff
For those wondering why veteran QB Joe Flacco hasn't signed with a team yet, it's because he recently had neck surgery (in early April).— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) May 7, 2020
My understanding on his recovery is that he's expected to be ready to play by late August/early September.
Flacco, 35, became a free agent after being released by the Denver Broncos with a failed physical designation shortly ahead of the start of free agency. The veteran of 12 seasons was acquired by Denver in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of last season. He played in just eight games for the Broncos due to his neck injury.
The former first-round pick spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the Ravens. He has thrown for 40,067 yards with 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions in his career.