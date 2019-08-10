1h ago
Report: QB Johnson signs with NFL's Lions
Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson will sign a contract with the Detroit Lions after working out for them Saturday morning, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
TSN.ca Staff
Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson will sign a contract with the Detroit Lions after working out for them Saturday morning, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
The 33-year-old appeared in four games with the Washington Redskins last season, throwing for 590 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.
This will be the 13th team Johnson has signed with in the NFL and will have a chance to backup Matthew Stafford.
The Oakland native has appeared in regular season games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Redskins.