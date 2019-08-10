Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson will sign a contract with the Detroit Lions after working out for them Saturday morning, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The #Lions are signing QB Josh Johnson after the workout this morning, source says. That makes a baker’s dozen of teams for Johnson in his NFL career. He has a shot to cement the backup job behind Matt Stafford following Tom Savage’s injury the other night. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 10, 2019

The 33-year-old appeared in four games with the Washington Redskins last season, throwing for 590 yards with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

This will be the 13th team Johnson has signed with in the NFL and will have a chance to backup Matthew Stafford.

The Oakland native has appeared in regular season games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and Redskins.