Report: Newton unlikely to sign soon; Pats uninterested

Quarterback Cam Newton remains the highest-profile free agent remaining on the market, but he might not be ready to put ink to paper anywhere any time soon.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the 2015 NFL MVP intends to be a starter and there do not appear to be any openings at present.

One of the teams with a potential vacancy at pivot are the New England Patriots, but The Athletic's Jeff Howe reports that the team has shown no interest in Newton.

FYI nothing has changed here. The Patriots haven't shown any interest in signing Cam Newton, per source. https://t.co/z4s67JOSC6 — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) April 27, 2020

On top of the limited market, there is the issue of logistics with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic limiting in-person medicals and workouts.

Rapoport notes that Newton's situation could drag on until the summer.

A native of Atlanta, Newton was released by the Carolina Panthers after nine seasons last month.

Injuries limited Newton to only two games in 2019.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Newton led the Panthers to an appearance in Super Bowl 50 where they ultimately fell to the Denver Broncos.