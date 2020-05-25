Hanging up the cleats for good appears to be an option for Devonta Freeman.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the veteran running back will consider retirement if a suitable option doesn't present itself before the season.

Rapoport notes, though, that the 28-year-old Florida State product is much more likely to accept the best available offer rather than retire.

A native of Miami, Freeman has spent the last six seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark on two occasions - in 2015 and 2016, years in which he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

He appeared in 14 games for the Falcons, rushing for 656 yards on 156 carries with two touchdowns. He added another 410 yards receiving with four additional TDs.

A reunion with the Falcons became unlikely with the arrival of Todd Gurley in free agency.

Freeman spoke to the Seattle Seahawks last week, but the team subsequently chose to sign veteran back Carlos Hyde.