Free agent wide receiver Allen Hurns is signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 27-year-old receiver was released by the Cowboys on July 23.

Hurns, who spent just one season with the Cowboys, suffered a gruesome ankle injury last January in the Cowboys' wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks. He recorded 295 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 20 receptions with Dallas during the regular season.

Despite the gruesomeness of Hurns’, injury, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Hurn's ankle is "ready to go."

Hurns spent the first four seasons of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Cowboys. The Miami native has amassed 2964 career receiving yards and 23 touchdowns on 209 receptions.