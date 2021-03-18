Free agent wide receiver Kenny Golladay visited the Chicago Bears on Wednesday and is visiting the New York Giants Thursday, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lions' free-agent WR Kenny Golladay spent Wednesday night meeting with Bears GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy, per source. He is scheduled to be in New York tonight to meet with the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

The 27-year-old Golladay is one of the top wide receivers on the market. He was limited to five games in 2020 due to injury, finishing with 20 receptions for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

Golladay was named to the Pro Bowl in 2019 after finishing with 65 receptions for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 receiving touchdowns.