New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a high ankle sprain, and will go for an MRI on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Giants diagnosed RB Saquon Barkley with a high ankle sprain and he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2019

Barkley left his team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the first half with an ankle injury.

He was helped off the field and the team announced he will not return.

Injury Update: Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Alec Ogletree (hamstring) are Out for the remainder of the game. — New York Giants (@Giants) September 22, 2019

Barkley had just eight carries for 10 yards and another four receptions for 27 yards at the time of his injury.

More details to follow.