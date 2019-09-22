3h ago
Report: Giants' Barkley (ankle) to have MRI
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has a high ankle sprain, and will go for an MRI on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
Barkley left his team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the first half with an ankle injury.
He was helped off the field and the team announced he will not return.
Barkley had just eight carries for 10 yards and another four receptions for 27 yards at the time of his injury.
