Should the Packers fine Aaron Rodgers if he misses mandatory minicamp?

The Green Bay Packers are bringing in free agent linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and are expected to sign him to a deal, according to a report from ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

The Packers are bringing in former Falcons LB De'Vondre Campbell and a signing is expected assuming everything checks out, including a physical, according to a source.



Campbell gives the Packers another option at inside linebacker. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 8, 2021

Demovsky notes that Campbell will undergo a physical before a potential deal is reached between himself and the Packers.

Campbell, 27, started all 16 regular-season games last season for the Arizona Cardinals, recording 91 tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. The veteran of five NFL seasons began his career with the Atlanta Falcons, who drafted him in the fourth round (115th overall) in 2016.

Campbell has amassed 436 tackles, 7.5 sacks, three interceptions and six forced fumbles over his career.