The Green Bay Packers are releasing former Pro Bowl defensive end Mike Daniels, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The move comes on the same day veterans are scheduled to report to the team for training camp.

Daniels was limited to just 10 games last season and posted just two sacks, his lowest total since his rookie season in 2012.

The 30-year-old had a career-high 49 tackles and posted five sacks in 2017, earning his first invite to the Pro Bowl.

Daniels was set to enter the final year of the four-year, $41 million extension he signed with the Packers in 2015.