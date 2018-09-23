Rob Gronkowski and the New England Patriots are set to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, but the tight end could have been in the opposing dressing room on Sunday Night Football.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Pats came close to moving Gronk to the Lions at April's NFL Draft.

The 29-year-old Amherst, NY native wasn't too enamoured with the idea of leaving for the Lions even with his defensive coordinator Matt Patricia heading to the Motor City as the team's new head coach. Schefter reports that Gronkowski threatened to retire upon learning of the talks and did not return any of the Lions' calls.

The five-time Pro Bowler met with the Pats and the two sides agreed to a plan that would allow Gronkowski to continue to play for the team and talks with the Lions were dropped.

Through two games this season, Gronkowski has nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown.