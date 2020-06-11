Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Henry Ruggs III was injured helping a friend move last month but is expected to be ready for training camp whenever it begins according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Raiders’ first-round pick Henry Ruggs, who was injured last month when he got pinned between a trailer and a car while helping a friend move, got stitches in his thigh but suffered no muscular damage and is expected to be ready for training camp whenever it begins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2020

The 21-year-old wide receiver was selected No. 12 overall by Vegas in April's draft after playing three seasons at Alabama.

Last season for the Crimson Tide, he caught 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a total of 1,716 yards and 25 touchdowns in his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons at Alabama.