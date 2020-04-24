On Friday the Houston Texans signed blind side left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $66 million contract extension. Now they're looking to lock in the man he protects as Houston has engaged in "preliminary discussions" with quarterback Deshaun Watson on a contract extension, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.

The two sides are looking to reach a deal before the start of the season in September.

Source: The #Texans have engaged in “very preliminary“ discussions with QB Deshaun Watson on a potential contract extension. With Laremy Tunsil’s contract complete, Watson is the next priority. The is team hoping to reach an agreement before the start of the season. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) April 24, 2020

Watson, 24, threw for 3,852 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 15 games in 2019, his third season in the NFL.

The two-time Pro Bowler was selected 12th overall by the Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Watson, who played his college ball at Clemson, is slated to make $1.177 million in the 2020 season.