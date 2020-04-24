49m ago
Report: Texans engage contract talks with Watson
On Friday the Houston Texans signed blind side left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $66 million contract extension. Now they're looking to lock in the man he protects as Houston has engaged in "preliminary discussions" with quarterback Deshaun Watson on a contract extension, according to ESPN's Ed Werder.
TSN.ca Staff
The two sides are looking to reach a deal before the start of the season in September.
Watson, 24, threw for 3,852 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions over 15 games in 2019, his third season in the NFL.
The two-time Pro Bowler was selected 12th overall by the Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Watson, who played his college ball at Clemson, is slated to make $1.177 million in the 2020 season.