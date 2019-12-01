A few weeks ago, J.J. Watt's season was thought to be finished after he went down with a torn pectoral muscle in October.

That might not be the case anymore.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Watt could return in time for the playoffs -- or even earlier.

Think you’ve seen the last of #Texans star JJ Watt this season? Think again… Sources say Watt could return for the playoffs and Houston is saving an IR/to return spot for him 😳🤯. My story: https://t.co/18gehFxRaZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2019

Rapoport adds that Houston is saving their final injured reserve/designated spot for him and there is "real optimism from all parties" he could make his way back. He is reportedly doing "incredibly well" in his rehab and feels like he could go out and play now even if it's not a realistic goal.

In eight games so far this season, the five-time Pro Bowler has four sacks, 24 combined tackles and 20 quarterback hits. The season before, he registered 16 sacks and a league-leading seven forced fumbles while starting all 16 games.

The Texans will battle Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Sunday night Football in Week 13.