Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller is feared to have torn his ACL according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Miller was carted off the field with a suspected left knee injury during the Houston Texans pre-season game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Miller is in the final year of his four-year $26 million contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.