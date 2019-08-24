2h ago
Report: Texans fear RB Miller has torn ACL
Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller is feared to have torn his ACL according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
Miller was carted off the field with a suspected left knee injury during the Houston Texans pre-season game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Miller is in the final year of his four-year $26 million contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.