The Houston Texans have reached an agreement on a one-year, $3 million deal with running back Mark Ingram, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The veteran running back was released by the Baltimore Ravens earlier this year.

Ingram spent two seasons in Baltimore, rushing for a combined 1,317 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of 26 games.

"I'd like to thank Mr. Steve Bisciotti and the Ravens for being a first class organization and welcoming my family and I to the city," Ingram wrote on Instagram. "I love all the real ones in flock nation that supported me unconditionally and showed love to the boy these last 2 years. To my blood brothers, what's understood Ain gotta be explained!! Call on 21 I got ya back forever y'all already know!!

"I'm looking forward to my next opportunity because the best is still ahead," he said at the time of his release.

Prior to his time as a Raven, Ingram spent eight seasons as a member of the New Orleans Saints.