2h ago
Report: Texas sign K Fairbairn to 4-year, $17.65 million deal
The Houston Texans have signed kicked Ka'imi Fairbairn to a four-year deal worth $17.65 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
News of a four-year deal was first reported by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.
The 26-year-old played all 16 games each of the past three seasons, converting 83.7 percent of field-goal attempts including 10 of 16 from 50-plus yards.