The Houston Texans have signed kicked Ka'imi Fairbairn to a four-year deal worth $17.65 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Texans are giving their kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn a four-year, $17.65 million deal that includes $9 muon fully guaranteed and $10.45 million over next two years, per source. https://t.co/ue2P4bRuZD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2020

News of a four-year deal was first reported by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The 26-year-old played all 16 games each of the past three seasons, converting 83.7 percent of field-goal attempts including 10 of 16 from 50-plus yards.