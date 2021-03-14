The Houston Texans are trading Pro Bowl linebacker Benardrick McKinney to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for linebacker Shaq Lawson, according to multiple reports.

The deal will also include a swap of late-round draft picks, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 28-year-old McKinney appeared in only four games for the Texans last season, recording 37 tackles. The 2015 second round draft pick was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

Lawson will join his third team after spending last season with the Dolphins and the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills. The 2016 first-rounder appeared in 14 games with seven starts last season, finishing with 32 tackles and four sacks.

