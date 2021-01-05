30m ago
Report: Texans zeroed in on Caserio as next GM
The Houston Texans have zeroed in on the New England Patriots' Nick Caserio as their next general manager, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
As Rapoport pointed out, the Patriots blocked the move a year ago and Caserio has been the team's de facto general manager for the past 14 years.
The Patriots will have a hole to fill when Caserio's move to Houston becomes official, with Rapoport reporting Dave Ziegler is the next man up for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.
The Texans have been looking for new football management since firing head coach and acting GM Bill O'Brien after they started the season 0-4.