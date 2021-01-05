Report: Texans zeroed in on Caserio as next GM

The Houston Texans have zeroed in on the New England Patriots' Nick Caserio as their next general manager, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

The #Texans have zeroed in their next GM: Nick Caserio of the #Patriots, sources tell and @TomPelissero. One year after NE blocked the move, Houston gets it man. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2021

As Rapoport pointed out, the Patriots blocked the move a year ago and Caserio has been the team's de facto general manager for the past 14 years.

Nick Caserio has been the de facto GM for the #Patriots for years. When this becomes final, NE has a huge hole to fill. Dave Ziegler is the next man up for Bill Belichick and the #Patriots. https://t.co/kLAzcazrdl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2021

The Patriots will have a hole to fill when Caserio's move to Houston becomes official, with Rapoport reporting Dave Ziegler is the next man up for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

The Texans have been looking for new football management since firing head coach and acting GM Bill O'Brien after they started the season 0-4.