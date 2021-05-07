Jose Mourinho has never been shy when it comes to bringing in his former players to his new teams and that trend appears to continue.

The Sun's Dylan Terry reports that the incoming manager wants to bring Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea to Roma with him.

Mourinho spent two and a half seasons at Old Trafford from 2016 to 2018 where the 30-year-old Spain international was his first-choice 'keeper.

De Gea currently finds himself in a fight for the No.1 shirt at United with England international Dean Henderson. De Gea played well in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Roma in the Europa League semi-finals that the Red Devils won 8-5 on aggregate.

De Gea joined United in 2011 from Atletico and has a contract that runs through the 2023-24 seasons that pays the Madrid native £375,000 a week, making him one of the world's highest-earning goalkeepers.

Among the players Mourinho has bought more than once are midfielders Nemanja Matic (Chelsea and United) and Michael Essien (Chelsea and Real Madrid) and defender Ricardo Carvalho (Chelsea and Real Madrid.