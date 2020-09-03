1h ago
Report: Colts to make Kelly NFL's highest-paid centre
The Indianapolis Colts are signing former 2016 first-round pick Ryan Kelly to a 4-year, $50 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The team announced that Kelly had signed on extension in a news release on Thursday.
The deal makes Kelly the highest-paid center in the league and ties him to Indianapolis for the next five seasons