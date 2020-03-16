The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers have just made a monster deal.

Indianapolis has traded their 2020 first round pick (13th overall) to the 49ers for All-Pro DT DeForest Buckner, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trade AND deal: Colts trade first-round pick (13th overall) to 49ers for All-Pro DT DeForest Buckner, who already has agreed to a massive contract that pays him $21 million a year and makes him the second-highest paid DT in NFL history behind only Aaron Donald, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

Schefter adds that Buckner and the Colts have also agreed to a contract that pays him $21 million a year and makes him the second-highest paid DT in NFL history behind only Aaron Donald.

Buckner, 25, had 62 combined tackles in 2019, adding 14 QBHits, nine tackles for loss and seven-and-a-half sacks.