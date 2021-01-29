The proposed swap between Inter and Roma that would see Bosnia forward Edin Dzeko head to the Nerazzurri and Chile forward Alexis Sanchez go the other way has hit the skids over the financial aspect of the deal, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

Roma general manager Tiago Pinto has returned from Milan without a deal in place and the transfer window set to close on Feb 1.

The 34-year-old Dzeko has been Roma's leading scorer since joining the club from Manchester City six years ago, notching 114 goals over 242 appearances across all competitions. But a falling out between Dzeko and manager Paulo Fonseca late last year has unsettled the player enough to seek a transfer away from the club.

Di Marzio notes that if Pinto can't work out a deal in the next 72 hours, his next job will be to smooth things over between his manager and his player.

Sanchez, 32, is in his second season with Inter, having joined last year on loan from Manchester United before making the permanent in the summer.

In 16 appearances across all competitions this season, the former Barcelona and Arsenal man has two goals.

What would make a deal between the two clubs so unusual is how tight things are atop the Serie A table right now. Inter sits second, two points behind leaders Milan. Roma is four back of Inter in third place.

Both clubs return to league action this weekend. Inter hosts Benevento at the San Siro on Saturday, while Roma plays host to Verona on Sunday.