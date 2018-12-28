The rumblings surrounding DeSean Jackson being unhappy in Tampa Bay continue to persist.

Earlier in the season, it was reported that wide receiver was not pleased with the Buccaneers’ decision to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick in favor of Jameis Winston, and now according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson’s sources, Jackson would like to move on from the Buccaneers, believing that it would behoove him to get a fresh start in a new environment.

‘Cup of Jo’ on #NFL Live: I’m told that #Bucs WR Desean Jackson has expressed a preference to move on from Tampa Bay after this season & that change may be good to contribute in a new environment. Jackson leads the NFL in YPR at 18.9, but since Wk.4 he’s averaging 10 fewer ypr. pic.twitter.com/5tSPgPwOGZ — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 27, 2018

Anderson says she has been told that Jackson’s latest feelings of displeasure begun to fester after a Nov. 28th practice in which he had a heated exchange with team head coach Dirk Koetter over Jackson not practicing because of a hand injury.

Following the exchange, Jackson did not play in the Buccaneers’ next three games. When her finally returned last week against the Cowboys, he recorded just one reception for 24 yards.

Anderson says that Jackson, who has 774 yards and four touchdowns this season, isn’t happy with his production. She points out that there has been a considerable difference between Jackson’s production when Fitzpatrick has thrown him the ball versus when Winston has. Per Anderson, Jackson has put up 552 yards on 27 receptions while catching passes from Fitzpatrick, against just 222 yards on 14 receptions with Winston.

As of right now, If Jackson, who is signed through next season, was to in fact depart from Tampa Bay, the move with have to happen either via trade or release.

If the Bucs do elect to cut Jackson, the move would save them $10 million in cap space for the 2019 season, according to Anderson. She adds that the Tampa Bay will be on the hook for Jackson’s entire $10 million dollar salary if he’s still on its roster by the first regular-season game of 2019.

In terms of potential landing spots for Jackson should he be released, Anderson names two of Jackson’s former clubs, the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the Los Angeles Rams as teams to keep an eye on.