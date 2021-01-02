At least two NFL teams have reached out to Urban Meyer about coaching job

Doug Marrone's time in Jacksonville might be coming to an end soon.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars haven't made a firm and final decision on Marrone, but the team will likely move on from him.

If Urban Meyer decides to stay retired… Ohio St coach Ryan Day is a potential target, sources say. https://t.co/Rw6D14iOaw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2021

The team has shown interest in former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who has been lining up a staff and telling people he's close to in the football community that he expects to land in Jacksonville, according to Rapoport.

Another coach that the franchise is eyeing also happens to have a connection to the Ohio State football program, Ryan Day.

The current Buckeyes head coach is set to take on Nick Saban for a National Championship, but he is drawing interest from Jacksonville as well.

Day is 23-1 as head coach of the Buckeyes since taking over for Meyer, with two Big Ten titles and trips to the College Football Playoff.

The Jaguars are 1-14 and have secured the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.