The Jacksonville Jaguars have requested an interview with former Canadian Football League quarterback turned offensive coordinator Marcus Brady for their open offensive coordinator position, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

Brady has been with the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons, first serving as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2018 before holding the quarterbacks coach title the past two years.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Brady was a seven-year quarterback in the CFL, splitting time between the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and Montreal Alouettes, and a nine-year coach in the league.

Brady originally joined Marc Trestman's staff in Montreal in 2009 and served as the team's offensive coordinator in 2012. He then moved on to the Argos' staff, serving as offensive coordinator for five seasons.