Los Angeles Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez missed Saturday's game against LAFC with a calf injury that could keep him out of action two to four weeks, according to a report from ESPN's Taylor Twellman.

There it is.....anywhere from 2-4 weeks is what I’m being told.

Do they have enough to catch #LAFC for a couple of goals?#LAGalaxy #MLSisBack https://t.co/jWiPucD4x3 — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) July 19, 2020

Chicharito strained a calf in training Thursday.

The 32-year-old has one goal in three appearances for the Galaxy.