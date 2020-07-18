2h ago
Report: Chicharito could miss 2-4 weeks
TSN.ca Staff
Los Angeles Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez missed Saturday's game against LAFC with a calf injury that could keep him out of action two to four weeks, according to a report from ESPN's Taylor Twellman.
Chicharito strained a calf in training Thursday.
The 32-year-old has one goal in three appearances for the Galaxy.