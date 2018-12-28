Quincy Enunwa is staying with the New York Jets for the long term.

Pro Football Weekly's Eric Edholm reports that the team has signed the 26-year-old wide receiver to a four-year, $36 million extension with $20 million guaranteed.

A sixth-round pick out of Nebraska, Enunwa has recorded 449 yards on 38 receptions and a touchdown in 11 games this season.

Enunwa is in his fourth NFL season, all with the Jets. A native of Moreno Valley, CA, Enunwa had a career-high 857 yards receiving last season with four touchdowns. In 2015, he was suspended for four games for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy.

In 40 career games, Enunwa has recorded 1,621 yards receiving on 118 receptions and five touchdowns.

Enunwa was playing on a one-year deal worth $2.9 million this season.