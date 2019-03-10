You can't accuse Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock of taking it easy this weekend.

Hours after the acquisition of All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, the team is trading former All-Pro guard Kelechi Osemele to the New York Jets, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson.

Raiders have an agreement in principle to trade G Kelechi Osemele to the NY Jets, sources tell @josinaanderson and me. Trade cannot be processed until Weds, but two sides have agreement in place. Another Raiders’ trade. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2019

The Raiders will also include a sixth-round pick in the trade to the Jets in exchange for a fifth-round pick, according to the Oakland Tribune's Jerry McDonald.

Not curious about terms anymore. The #Raiders will get a fifth-round pick for Osemele. Along with Osemele, the Jets get the Raiders sixth-round pick through Chicago. Considering they were considering releasing Osemele, a fifth better than nothing. — Jerry McDonald (@Jerrymcd) March 10, 2019

The deal cannot officially be consummated until the league's new year opens on Wednesday. Osemele started 11 games for the Raiders last year.

A native of Houston, Osemele is heading into his eighth season out of Iowa State.

After four years with the Baltimore Ravens, who took him in the second rounder of the 2012 NFL Draft, Osemele signed a five-year, $60 million deal with the Raiders in 2016.

His remaining deal comes with a cap hit of $10.2 million this season and $11.7 million in 2020.

With James Carpenter a free agent, Osemele will likely slot in at left guard for the Jets.