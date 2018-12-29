1h ago
Report: Jets to fire Bowles after season
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Jets are expected to fire head coach Todd Bowles at the end of the season, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.
The Jets are 4-11 and face the AFC East champion New England Patriots in their season finale on Sunday.
Bowles is in his fourth season as head coach of the Jets. After posting a 10-6 record in his first year, the team has slumped to 5-11 records the previous two seasons prior to 2018.
The 55-year-old has never qualified for the playoffs with the Jets.