The New York Jets are expected to fire head coach Todd Bowles at the end of the season, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

The Jets are 4-11 and face the AFC East champion New England Patriots in their season finale on Sunday.

Bowles is in his fourth season as head coach of the Jets. After posting a 10-6 record in his first year, the team has slumped to 5-11 records the previous two seasons prior to 2018.

The 55-year-old has never qualified for the playoffs with the Jets.