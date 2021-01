John Wolford will start at quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams in their wild card game against the Seattle Seahawks, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told me John Wolford will be the starting quarterback today versus the Seahawks with Jared Goff backing him up just two weeks after Goff had thumb surgery @NFLonFOX #scoopage — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 9, 2021

