Report: Altidore not with TFC in Atlanta

Vanney on Altidore injury: 'It will be a game-time decision'

ATLANTA — It looks like Toronto FC will be without injured striker Jozy Altidore again for Wednesday's MLS Eastern Conference final in Atlanta.

The U.S. international was not at training at a local club facility in Atlanta on Tuesday morning. A source said Altidore did not make the trip.

That was backed up by an Instagram photo of Altidore and fiancee/tennis star Sloane Stephens, posted with a Toronto placeline after the team left by charter for Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

Altidore missed the two previous playoff games — against D.C. United and New York City FC — due to a quad strain suffered in the regular-season finale Oct. 6.

Toronto has moved Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo up front in his absence.