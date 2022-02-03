The man whose goal won Toronto FC its only MLS Cup is on the move.

United States international striker Jozy Altidore is poised to join the New England Revolution, according to Marc Stein.

Altidore was acquired by Toronto in January of 2015 from then-Premier League side Sunderland in exchange for striker Jermain Defoe.

Altidore scored 13 goals in his first season, 10 in 2016 and 15 in 2017 where he was an integral part in helping TFC capture the Supporters’ Shield as well as the MLS Cup for the first time in franchise history. Altidore scored in the 67th minute of the final against the Seattle Sounders and was named MLS Cup MVP in TFC's 2-0 victory.

In 2018, Altidore scored seven goals in 13 MLS games and three goals over a memorable eight-match CONCACAF Champions League run.

Altidore needed surgery to remove bone fragments in his foot that season, missing a considerable portion of the schedule as TFC missed the MLS Cup playoffs.

Altidore scored 11 times in 2019 as TFC returned to the MLS Cup for the third time in four years before ultimately falling to the Sounders for a second time.

Last season, Altidore scored just twice in 13 appearances.

Over 160 career appearances with TFC, Altidore netted 75 goals.

Before joining Sunderland, Altidore had spent time with New York Red Bulls, Villarreal and Eredivisie side AZ.

Internationally, Altidore has been capped 115 times by the USMNT and played in two World Cups. He has 42 international goals.