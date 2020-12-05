Palmer: In critical game for Saints, Falcons aren't just a 'gimme win'

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is expected to return from his hamstring injury Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Falcons’ WR Julio Jones (hamstring) and RB Todd Gurley (knee), both listed as questionable for Sunday, both are expected to play vs. Saints barring any pre-game setbacks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

Jones was inactive in Week 12 but felt good Friday in practice according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, Schefter also reports the Falcons will also get running back Todd Gurley back Sunday against New Orleans.

Both players were listed as questionable heading into game day.

Following their showdown with New Orleans, Atlanta will be back in action against the Los Angeles Chargers.