Two-time Canadian Olympic gold medallist Kaillie Humphries plans to compete for the USA and is suing Bobsleigh Canada in order to be released from the organization, according to a report by Devin Heroux of CBC.

BREAKING



Two-time Olympic bobsled champion Kaillie Humphries plans to leave Team Canada to compete for the USA — this after her harassment complaint more than a year ago.



She’s also suing Bobsleigh Canada. Exclusive story right now on @CBCTheNational pic.twitter.com/sBwvCHk3fF — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) September 13, 2019

The Calgary native says in the report that she has been waiting for weeks to be released so she can begin training for Team USA.

Humphries filed a harassment complaint with Bobsleigh Canada in January and previously announced in October of 2018 that she was taking a year off from competition.

The 34-year-old captured gold in the two-woman event at the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver and the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

Along with breakwoman Heather Moyse, Humphries carried the flag in the closing ceremonies of the 2014 Games.

She also won a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Games with Phylicia George as her breakwoman.