1h ago
Report: Chiefs to sign RB Washington
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent running back DeAndre Washington, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor.
TSN.ca Staff
Why Bobby Wagner felt new NFL CBA process was rushed
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free agent running back DeAndre Washington, according to a report from Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor.
Washington spent the past four seasons with the Oakland Raiders after being selected in the fifth round in the 2016 NFL Draft.
The 27-year-old played in all 16 games last season with three starts, finishing the year with 108 carries for 387 yards and three touchdowns. He added 36 receptions for 292 yards.
Washington played for Texas Tech and will be reunited with his college quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.