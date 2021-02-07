Palmer: 'This might be the best QB duel ever in a Super Bowl'

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who will take the field tonight in Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is expected to see a foot specialist in the near future and will likely have surgery to repair an injury to his toe, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The quarterback has been dealing with turf toe and likely requires surgery, according to Rapoport, as its expected that Mahomes' toe will not heal on its own.

When asked about his toe this week, Mahomes said, via Rapoport, it's a "lot better."

"Having these two weeks to let it rest and heal up," Mahomes said, "especially being almost three weeks, over three weeks away from the injury itself. If you look at those type of injuries, that kind of gives you the normal timeline. Definitely every single day that I get to rest it, makes it better."