Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is likely to return in two weeks time with an outside chance of playing next week, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mahomes will miss the Chiefs game against the Green Bay Packers tonight, he could return in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings and has a realistic shot at playing in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, per Rapoport.

Mahomes dislocated his knee cap in the Chiefs Week 7 Thursday Nighter against the Denver Broncos last week, but returned to practice in a limited capacity this week.

Backup Matt Moore replaced Mahomes in the win over the Broncos and will get the start against the Packers tonight.