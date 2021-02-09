Mahomes on how he's dealing with Super Bowl defeat, severity of toe injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will undergo foot surgery on Wednesday after playing through turf toe in the postseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rapoport reports Mahomes will need several months of rehab after the surgery to repair a torn plantar plate, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Source: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot, also known as turf toe. The rehab will be several months, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. Noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2021

Mahomes and Chiefs lost Super Bowl LV 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, with the 25-year-old completing 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards with two interceptions. He added 33 yards rushing on five carries.

Named Super Bowl MVP in 2020, Mahomes finished third in NFL MVP voting this year.