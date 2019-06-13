20m ago
Report: Chiefs sign Butker to 5-year extension
TSN.ca Staff
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed kicker Harrison Butker to a five-year contract extension worth around $20 million, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The deal would lock Butker in with the Chiefs for the next six seasons.
The 23-year-old Butker has been with the Chiefs for the past two seasons, and finished 24 of 27 on field goals last year. For his career, Butker is 62 for 69 on field goals.