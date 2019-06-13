The Kansas City Chiefs have signed kicker Harrison Butker to a five-year contract extension worth around $20 million, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Chiefs signed their kicker Harrison Butker to a contract extension, locking him in on a 5-year deal worth roughly $20M, source said. He’s on the books for 6 years total. Not bad for a player signed off the #Panthers practice squad. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2019

The deal would lock Butker in with the Chiefs for the next six seasons.

The 23-year-old Butker has been with the Chiefs for the past two seasons, and finished 24 of 27 on field goals last year. For his career, Butker is 62 for 69 on field goals.