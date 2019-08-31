The Kansas City Chiefs have traded veteran running back Carlos Hyde to the Houston Texans in exchange for offensive tackle Martinas Rankins, reports the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The trade comes a few days after it was announced Texans' running back Lamar Miller will miss significant time because of an ACL tear. The deal also comes a few hours after Houston traded outside linebacker Jadevon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks.

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, Hyde spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

The 28-year-old, who will turn 29 in September, rushed for 571 yards and five touchdowns last season.